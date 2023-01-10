BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Despite receiving blowback from community members, homeless housing will move forward in Oildale.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted to award a bid for the construction of the Supportive Services Facility, known as “Tiney Oaks.” The facility will include a 50-unit housing complex, so-called tiny homes, built across from the Rasmussen Senior Center.

Community members for and against the project made their way into the Board of Supervisors meeting for a chance to say one last thing before it was too late. Those in favor agreed the 50-unit housing complex for the homeless is the best step to take in the fight against homelessness.

Steve Peterson of The Mission of Kern County spoke to the board in support of the project.

“We see the value of this tiny home project and hope that it will be another tool in the toolbox to help get people off the streets to move them forward and help them with a brighter future,” said Peterson.

However, those who oppose the project shared the same feeling that the board should change the location of the homes, like community member Kathleen Arnold Chambers.

“Our seniors have the voice and the heart, we’re the ones that live with the decision and we don’t want to lose our sense of safety,” said Chambers.

However, the board agreed to move forward with the bid for the construction and assured community members this could make a positive difference in Oildale.

“The location is always going to be a concern it seems to those that are approximate to whatever project is being proposed but from my experience those locations that we have approved they have not seen increases in crime, they have not seen increases in problem, if anything it’s helping them mitigate the situation,” said Second District Supervisor Zack Scrivner.

Kern County Chief Operations Officer James Zervis, who has had a hand in the project, agrees and shares that it is all a part of improving Oildale.

“There’s no hiding the fact that homelessness in Oildale is a serious problem, this is an effort to do something about that, we’re looking for ways to invest in Oildale, improve that community and we want to do it well and we want public involvement,” said Zervis.

However, it may take additional transparency and communication from the county to get more community members on board ahead of construction, projected to begin in February.