BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A petition has been approved to formally rename Arvin High School’s library in honor of long-time educator, Larry Hallum.

Hallum died of his injuries weeks following a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in southwest Bakersfield on Feb. 15. He spent 40 years at Arvin High School teaching economics, coaching sports, as well as coaching students through the “We the People” competition.

On Monday, Kern High School District trustees approved a petition to rename the school library in Hallum’s honor.

Mindy Wilmot, a former student of Hallum’s, said Hallum deserves the honor.

“It actually means a lot to us,” Wilmot said. “His legacy deserves to live on at Arvin High School.”

Hallum died of his injuries on April 22. He was 79.