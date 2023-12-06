BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Organizations all around Kern County are stepping up to make sure local disadvantaged children have a Christmas to remember.

BMW of Bakersfield hosted the Toys for Tots toy drive Tuesday night collecting gifts for youngsters through the Bakersfield’s Toys for Tots program.

The young Marines were busy, trying to stuff as many cars as possible with donated toys. Santa Clause was also on hand to take photos with the kids.

“It’s very heartwarming when you see families that wouldn’t have a toy otherwise,” said Darlene Doughty with the Toys for Tots toy drive. “They’re very grateful and caring that we want to make sure that every child gets a toy at Christmas — that is our plan.”

This year’s Toys for Tots mission is to provide Christmas gifts for more than 4,000 local families.