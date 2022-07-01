BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Museum of Art hosted an after-hours party Thursday night and the event was sold-out.

Organizers say it’s a chance for folks to celebrate creativity, expression and PRIDE during National Pride Month.

Art after Dark features community projects, entertainment from 12 different performers and much more.

This is the seventh year the museum has hosted Art After Dark.

Watch the video to se a recap of the event and an interview with a community member.

The next Art After Dark event at the Bakersfield Museum of Art is scheduled for Aug. 25.