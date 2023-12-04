BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli are hitting the road and are bringing “Bluey’s Big Play The Stage Show” to Mechanics Bank Theater.

The animated preschool series’ first live theater show will be coming to Mechanics Bank Theater on Aug. 6, 2024. The show will feature an original new story written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm.

The series follows Bluey, a six-year-old Blue Heeler dog who loves to play and turn everyday family life into adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 8 on AXS.com at 10 a.m. and range from $29.75 to $72.75.