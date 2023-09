BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saturday night offers another chance to grab a concert, free with admission, at the Kern County Fair.

Blues Traveler is set to take the Budweiser Pavilion and Stage on Saturday night as one of the last concerts during the Kern County Fair. The band, most known for songs like “Run-Around” and “Hook”, will be performing around 8 p.m.

The band was formed in 1988 and is led by frontman John Popper. Seating at this event is first come, first serve.