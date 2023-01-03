BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Small Business Development Center at Cal State Bakersfield will feature a discussion Wednesday on a worksheet businesses can use for strategic planning.

Small business development consultant Tom Weir will discuss and take questions about the center’s “Blueprint for Small Business Success,” which the center said can be used to create or revise a business plan. The webinar will be held from noon to 1 p.m. and will begin with host Kelly Bearden talking about changes in the new year that impact businesses.

Click here to register. The center provides free consulting to help small business owners. For more information, click here.