Blue Stag clothing store in Downtown Bakersfield to close because of ongoing vandalism

Front door boarded up at Blue Stag on 20th Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blue Stag, a men’s clothing store in Downtown Bakersfield, will close in November because of ongoing vandalism.

Blue Stag posted a message on its Facebook page saying the store would close on Nov. 8.

The store’s front door was boarded up when 17 News went to try and talk with management at the store.

17’s Eytan Wallace did not speak with management, but spoke with neighboring business owners who said Blue Stag has been hit by vandals several times, including a few weeks ago.

Blue Stag is located at 1901 20th St. in Downtown Bakersfield and has been at the location for two years.

The store says it will have sales and discounts before they close for good.