BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blue Rocket Express Car Wash in Ridgecrest is set to host a Tunnel of Terror car wash.

The Tunnel of Terror car wash is set to be hosted on Friday, Oct. 20, Saturday, Oct. 21., Friday, Oct. 27 and Saturday, Oct. 28 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The car wash is $20 per vehicle and $15 for an unlimited wash club member, according to event organizers.

Event organizers say a portion of the proceeds will go toward Ridgecrest Restoration Ministries.

For more information on the Tunnel of Terror head to their website or Facebook page.