Blue-green algae in Isabella Lake prompts warning from county health officials

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Testing continues for blue-green algae, which is still present in parts of Isabella Lake.

Blue-green algae isn’t new to area, but signs are up again at appropriate spots: Kissack Cove on the south shore and Hanning Flat on the eastern shore, warning people to stay out of the water.

Michelle Corson with Kern County Public Health says the algae is naturally occurring, but can be dangerous if it produces toxins, which the state says it is doing in those two spots.

Corson says it’s something everyone should be aware of, not just in Isabella Lake.

“In any body of water, be mindful that these harmful algal blooms can exist, so if you see something that looks like thick, green matting or it can even look like paint spread across the water, if you see something like that, stay away from it. Keep your animals away from it,” she said.

Exposure to blue-green algae-associated toxins can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold or flu-like symptoms.

If you or your pet come into contact with algae and are experiencing symptoms, you’re advised to seek medical treatment immediately.