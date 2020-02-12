Blue Ginger Pho in Tehachapi closed after inspectors find dead cockroaches, ‘severe’ grease buildup, pot of soup on the floor

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Inspectors shut down Blue Ginger Pho restaurant after finding dead cockroaches, a pot of soup on the floor without a lid and “severe” grease buildup on flooring, equipment and filters in the exhaust hood, according to a Public Health report.

Also, a box of frozen raw meat was sitting out in a kitchen prep area and no sanitizer was in a three-compartment sink, the Feb. 11 report said.

“Owners, manager and cooks did not demonstrate the ability to care for facility and protect against vermin, proper thawing techniques and environmental contamination,” the report said.

The restaurant received a failing score of 67 percent.

Inspectors previously shut down the establishment in July after finding there was no hot water for cleaning equipment and utensils and washing hands.

