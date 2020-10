TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Two blood drives are scheduled this month in Tehachapi, one on Tuesday and the other Oct. 27.

The drives will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at West Park at 490 W. D Street. Houchin Community Blood Bank buses will be in the parking lot.

To reserve a time for the Tuesday drive, click here. For the Oct. 27 drive, click here.