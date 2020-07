TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank will be bringing multiple buses to the city on July 23 for a community-wide blood drive.

Donors can receive free COVID-19 testing from their donation, according to a release from city officials. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District West Park parking lot at 490 W. D St.

Anyone wishing to donate blood is encouraged to sign up ahead of time here.