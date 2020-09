TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — A blood drive will be held at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Parks District west parking lot next week.

The city is partnering with Houchin Community Blood Bank for the blood and platelet drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, city officials said. Donors can also receive free COVID-19 testing.

The parking lot is located at 490 W. D St. To reserve a time to donate, click here.