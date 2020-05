BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CityServe is teaming up with Houchin Blood Bank for a blood drive on Friday.

The blood drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at City Center on the corner of F Street and Golden State Avenue.

CityServe said fewer people have been donating due to the pandemic, and blood supplies are running low.

Additional safety and social distancing measures will be in place, organizers said.