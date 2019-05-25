Blood drive in honor of retired BPD community relations supervisor, diagnosed with Leukemia

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Blood Bank is putting a call for donors to honor a woman who has dedicated much of her life to the City of Bakersfield.

Cindy London retired three years ago from BPD as the Community Relations Supervisor.

London was often referred to as the “Mother of Social Media“ within the department due to a push on her behalf into social media, which at the time was not as mainstream.

The retiree was diagnosed earlier this year with an aggressive form of Leukemia and blood transfusions have saved her life during her treatment.

While the donations made locally will not directly benefit her, support is needed to help her fight the good fight by donating blood in her honor and helping those who need these life-saving donations.

The last day to donate is Saturday.