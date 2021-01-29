Blood drive competition set for next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local fire and law enforcement agencies plan to compete at two blood drives scheduled next month.

Bakersfield and Kern County firefighters, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and Bakersfield Police Department will compete to see which agency can donate the most blood, according to an American Red Cross release. The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 10 and Feb. 24.

The first blood drive will take place at the Bakersfield Museum of Art at 1930 R. St., the second at the Doubletree by Hilton at 3100 Camino Del Rio Court, according to the release. To make an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org and enter sponsor code bmoa.