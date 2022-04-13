BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A block party this weekend will also serve as a fundraiser benefitting the K9 units at the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

This Saturday, two local organizations will try to raise $10,000 for the K-9 unit.

This is the fifth annual fundraiser hosted by James 2:15 Incorporated and Rivers Of Living Waters Bakersfield. The event is where officers and first responders have a meet and greet and enjoy a barbecue together with the community.

The public is encouraged to attend the event in front of KGET studios at the corner of 22nd and L streets this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m..

