Breaking News
Excessive Heat Warning Until 8pm..Valley Temperatures near 105, with Mountain temperatures near 90

Blind drummer receives drum set, per Dolores Huerta’s wish

Local News

by: Karen Hua

Posted: / Updated:

17’s Karen Hua has more.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FIFA – Copa America 2019

 
71
15
22
58
DÍAS
HORAS
MINUTOS
SEGUNDOS

Entertainment Stories

More Entertainment Stories