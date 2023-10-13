BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The folks at the Blessing Corner, an outreach ministry on Union Avenue, are celebrating a much-needed act of generosity from a community partner.

Bolthouse Properties has donated more than $82,000 to the Blessing Corner for desperately needed roof repairs.

The building, built in 1946, is the former home of the Saddle & Sirloin restaurant and later Chateau Basque. Now it provides meals and personal essentials for anyone in need – even when it rains and the kitchen is so flooded they can barely get anything done.

It’s been a problem for four years now. But no more.

Pastor Bonnie Turner says the gift from Bolthouse will allow the Blessing Corner to fix the tile roof and replace damaged flooring.

The donation comes on the heels of a $127,000 FEMA security grant to replace the church’s wrought iron fencing.