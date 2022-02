BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries asking for the community’s help after they say their golf cart was stolen overnight.



The Blessing Corner received a call from police early Friday morning, informing them that their golf cart was stolen during an overnight break-in, according to Pastor Bonnie Turner.

This is what the golf cart looks like:





If you know anything, call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.