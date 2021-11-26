Blessing Corner provides free meals to Bakersfield residents on Thanksgiving

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Thanksgiving was made a little brighter for those in need this holiday with multiple local organizations reaching out to offer up free meals Thursday.

Blessing Corner Ministries kicked off the holiday season by providing a meal to hundreds in Bakersfield.

Organizers and volunteers gathered at the Union Avenue church for their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway.

“Thanksgiving wouldn’t be the same for us if we didn’t do this,” said Bonnie Turner, a pastor at Blessing Corner. “We’ve been doing it for so long, it’s become a way of life, a part of life. Its a part of our sincerely held belief those that don’t have, those that need help, its the churches responsibility to step up and help where you can.”

For upcoming distribution events throughout the holiday season, head to the Blessing Corner’s website.