Blessing Corner moving forward with Christmas Day Extravaganza after community donations

After a major setback, the Blessing Corner will be hosting their annual Christmas Day Extravaganza tomorrow, and they say they still need volunteers.

Last week, KGET reported that the ministry was in need of a Christmas miracle to get their church ready after they experienced major flood damage. Over the weekend, they reported they had received the Christmas miracle they desperately needed thanks to many people in our community.

A group of AT&T employees provided hundreds of toiletries for seniors and the homeless, as well as toys. Former NFL player Ryan Mathews and his family stepped in and covered the cost of restoring their floors.

Pastor bonnie turner said many people came to her wanting to help after they heard about the situation, for which she is very thankful.

This year, the Blessing Corner will serve 125 meals at a designated location for the homeless. Around 200 meals will be delivered to neighboring seniors and veterans and up to 500 meals will be served at the church, 101 Union Ave., from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The event is free.

The Blessing Corner says they still need 10 volunteers to deliver meals to local seniors in need. If you would like to help out, call the church at 661-861-0349.