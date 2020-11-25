Blessing Corner Ministries to receive Nonprofit of the Year Award

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Assemblymember Rudy Salas (D-Bakersfield) will be awarding Assembly District 32’s Nonprofit of the Year award to Blessing Corner Ministries on Wednesday.

Blessing Corner Ministries has offered services to the Bakersfield community since 1996 by providing hot meals, senior programs, job training and more. Along with monthly food drives, the organization is also holding a Thanksgiving Day meal from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday. The event is a drive-up or walk-up event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteers are needed for the event.

According to a news release, Assemblymember Salas will be joined by Blessing Corner Ministries and community partners to celebrate this great achievement for one of the Valley’s most involved and successful nonprofits.

The presentation will take place at Blessing Corner Ministries, located at 101 Union Avenue, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.