BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries says it will host a drive-up food distribution Sunday afternoon in Central Bakersfield.

The group said it will have enough food for up to 500 families on Sunday, Oct. 11 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Blessing Corner says all are welcomed and masks are required when arriving.

The Blessing Corner is located at 101 Union Ave.