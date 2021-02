BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries is hosting another drive-thru food giveaway for those in need next week.

The drive-thru takes place at the ministry on Sunday, Feb. 14 at the corner of Union Avenue and First Street from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Blessing Corner says they have canned and dry good, cheese, chips, water, bread, vegetables, household items and toiletries.

People who pull up to the event are asked to wear masks.