Blessing Corner Ministries is in the back-to-school spirit and they want to help kids get there too.

The ministry is hosting Back2School Fun Day, Friday morning where kids can get free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and immunizations.

A petting zoo, food, games and prizes will also be available for kids.

It begins at 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Blessing Corner Ministries is at the corner of Union Avenue and First Street, near Brundage Lane.