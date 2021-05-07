Blessing Corner Ministries to host annual Mother’s Day gift box giveaway Sunday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mother’s Day is just around the corner and Blessing Corner Ministries is stepping up to provide gifts and food to the community.

Annually, Blessing Corner Ministries gathers toiletries, new clothing and household items for up to 500 senior and low income moms as a treat to brighten their lives for Mother’s Day.

Though the giveaway is a drive/walk up event, Blessing Corner pastor Bonnie Turner plans to deliver the gift baskets to senior moms at the California Avenue Senior Housing facility.

Turner says “seniors often suffer in silence,” so she takes every opportunity to provide them with essential items to stretch their limited income.

Sunday’s giveaway is from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 101 Union Avenue. Volunteers are welcome.