BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner Ministries is hosting another food distribution event for families who may need the extra bit of help this time of year.

The organization is hosting the event as a drive-up event because of the pandemic on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 101 Union Ave. from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Masks or face coverings are required for the event.

Sunday’s food distribution event is the last one before the ministry’s annual Christmas Day event.