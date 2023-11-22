BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Though it may be hard to believe Thanksgiving Day is tomorrow.

Each year Blessing Corner ministries has devoted countless volunteer hours and food for the masses on this holiday. Seniors are pre-chosen and the enrollment for this service is closed, but it’s important to remember our seniors every holiday.

Pastor John Turner from Blessing Corner Ministries joined 17 News at Sunrise to talk about the senior meal delivery program and what attendees of the Thanksgiving day dine-in event can expect.

Many seniors have family that’s far away or they can’t travel. That’s why Blessing Corner is bringing a Thanksgiving meal to them.

If there’s an older person in your life, maybe a neighbor that you know who lives alone or a family friend, invite them over this Thanksgiving and make sure they’re not alone this holiday season.

