Blessing Corner Ministries stages '21st Century Witness' for fundraiser

Blessing Corner Ministries offered a modern spin on the Gospel.

Bonnie Turner, the co-founder of Blessing Corner Ministries helped raise the curtain on a production called "21st Century Witness."

It's a story about a woman who goes to hell and back, hearing testimony from Christ's contemporaries after his death and resurrection.

"21st Century Witness" is an original stage play by Blessing Corner Productions led by John and Bonnie Turner.

Turner said proceeds from the event Friday will go toward the Blessing Corner's homeless shelter and a future women in crisis center.

Some cast members came to Bakersfield for the one-night show from as far away as San Diego and Oakland.

The public is invited to Blessing Corner for Easter Sunday services.

Mass begins at 11 a.m. at 101 Union Ave.