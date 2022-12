BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries is looking for volunteers to help with the organization’s Christmas events next week.

Volunteers are needed for an event delivering meals and gifts to seniors on Dec. 22.

Volunteers are also needed for the ministry’s annual Christmas Day festivities on Dec. 25.

You can sign up to volunteer at this link.

Blessing Corner Ministries is located at 101 Union Ave.