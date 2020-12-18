Blessing Corner Ministries seeks volunteers for Christmas Day meal distribution

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner is looking for volunteers to help feed local families on Christmas Day.

The Blessing Corner’s Christmas Day Extravaganza will take place on Christmas Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 101 Union Ave. The event is free for anyone who needs a meal that day or for anyone who has nowhere to go for Christmas, the ministry says.

To give out up to 700 meals that day, the Blessing Corner needs volunteers. The ministry says they are looking for volunteers now through Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Christmas Day from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you are interested in helping, you can register at the Blessing Corner Ministries’ website.