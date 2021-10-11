Blessing Corner Ministries receives $20K donation from United Way of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries received a $20,000 donation from United Way of Kern County on Thursday. The donation will be used to help the Blessing Corner save their building.

“One of the things we’ve observed is that there are not only families that come to us for the various items that are needed, but these families come to us with children, many of whom live in these motels up and down Union Avenue,” Pastor Bonnie Turner said.

United Way of Kern County has partnered with The Blessing Corner in past community events and has seen firsthand, the love and hard work they put in to serve the underserved individuals and families in Kern County.

