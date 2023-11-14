BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Blessing Corner Ministries is set to host multiple community Thanksgiving events this month.

The first event is a community drive-up food box giveaway and it is set for Sunday, Nov. 19 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

According to event organizers, a senior meal delivery is set for Nov. 22 from noon to 3 p.m.

The annual dine-in Thanksgiving Day dinner is back in a walk-up and dine-in event for Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Volunteers are needed for these events, to register as a volunteer, click here.

For more information on the events go to the Blessing Corner website.