BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries provided moms food baskets and gifts for Mother’s Day.

Pastor Bonnie Turner and others handed out the goods Sunday to mothers who drove up to the Blessing Corner on Union Avenue.

“Mother’s Day is special. We all have a mother and father, but the mother’s the one the family normally clings to,” she said.

“And the pandemic set us back a little bit, set families back a little bit. And now we’re dealing with ridiculous gas prices. So to be able to have community support to do what we do, it’s life changing.”

Sunday’s giveaway was another act of helping the community for a holiday organized by Turner and her ministry. You can find out more about Blessing Corner Ministries and donate to their cause by visiting their website.