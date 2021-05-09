Blessing Corner Ministries hosts household items giveaway for Mother’s Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries stepped up this Mother’s Day to give gifts and food to the community.

Every year, Blessing Corner Ministries gathers toiletries, new clothing and household items for senior and low-income moms as a treat to brighten their Mother’s Day.

Blessing Corner staff say they usually are only able to assist senior mothers, but Bonnie Turner says she feels so grateful to the community that this year they were overflowing with donations.

“We normally every year do about 250 senior mothers, that we would pack these items to and take it,” she said. “But now they have five huge bags, even the walk up people are having a challenge taking it back home.”

Blessing Corner Ministries is dedicated to serving the less fortunate in Kern County and says they have many more donation drives to look forward to in the future.