BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Outreach ministries is hosting its 27th annual Back To School Fun Day Friday.

This is a free event, but kids must be present to participate.

Some parents have to choose between line-items in their budget and back to school supplies during this season every year. Blessing Corner Outreach Ministries is providing children with back to school clothes, haircuts, school supplies, and more– saving some parents $300-$400 per child.

“I didn’t quite think of it that way, but now that you state that yes– lots of money being saved for parents. We really just wanted to help people,” Pastor Bonnie Turner said.

This will be a fun-filled event with games and photo cutout opportunities as well.

“We want to make sure that no kid goes without” Pastor John Turner said.

For more information on Blessing Corner Ministries and what they offer, visit their website.

The Blessing Corner:

The event will be happening from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 101 Union Avenue.