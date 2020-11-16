Blessing Corner Ministries hosts food distribution event for families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries helped families in need by handing out food Sunday on Union Avenue.

The group held their food distribution event at its headquarters for dozens of families.

They also plan on giving out meals on Thanksgiving Day from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Executive director at Blessing Corner Ministries, Bonnie Turner said it’s always important to help those in need, especially entering the holiday season.

“We know that it becomes very sad for folks, especially if they’ve lost their jobs and especially if they’re having children and are needing to feed their families, not having enough,” Turner said. “This is where places like the Blessing Corner comes into play so that we can be of help to these families.”