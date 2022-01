BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries will host a free food giveaway Sunday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at its location on Union Avenue and 1st Street.

They will also be giving away a free book, according to a news release. This is the nonprofit’s first food distribution of the year.

Visit theblessingcorner.com to learn more about Blessing Corner Ministries.