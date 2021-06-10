Blessing Corner Ministries hosting BBQ fundraiser June 18

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries is hosting a barbecue fundraiser next week in order to raise funds and stay at its Union Avenue location.

Pastors John and Bonnie Turner of Blessing Corner have been serving the most vulnerable in Bakersfield at its 1st Street and Union Avenue since 2005 and are asking for community support to continue their work there.

They are hoping to raise $75,000 and are now accepting pre-orders for barbecue meals starting at $30. A $30 meal gets you either two ribs, a hot link and two side dishes or rib tips and two side dishes; A $50 order gets you four ribs, two hot links and two side dishes.

All orders come with a corn muffin and a soft drink.

The fundraiser takes place Friday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 101 Union Ave. when you can pick up your orders.

You can call in your order at 661-861-0349 or 661-477-6028.

Blessing Corner is also accepting donations online or by mail at 101 Union Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93307.