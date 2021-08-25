Blessing Corner Ministries holds successful barbecue fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries organized a barbecue fundraiser, fighting to keep their location on 101 Union Ave. in Bakersfield. It was a busy day, as kitchen staff churned out hotlinks, barbecue ribs, and more. The church is known for their generous food giveaways and community outreach programs … and they have until the end of the month to raise enough money to stay in its current location. The church needs to raise roughly $75,000 to pay costs of re-financing a new mortgage loan, to pay off the balance of a prior loan and to clear two tax liens from the books.

The fundraising effort kicked off Wednesday morning, as droves of hungry donors ordered decadent platters. The church sold out of food well before their event was scheduled to conclude at 6 p.m. Event organizers say they sold over 300 orders, in an awe-inspiring show of community support.

“It’s just an honor and a blessing to know that the community cares for us,” said Nicole Turner, daughter of Pastors Bonnie and John Turner.

Organizers say the effort was heartwarming, but it wasn’t easy.

“I was running around, I felt like I had eight arms,” said Tiffany Turner, daughter of Pastors Bonnie and John Turner. “I was in awe that the community really stepped up for Blessing Corner, like Blessing Corner has stepped up for the community for many years.”

The church says staff ran out of food before filling all orders. They’re holding a follow-up Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. to serve those who haven’t gotten the food they ordered yet. Fundraising efforts for the church aren’t over. If you want to donate, you can visit their website.