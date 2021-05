BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries is stepping up to provide assistance to the community this Mother’s Day.

The organization is holding a Mother’s Day Giveaway on Sunday from 2:30-4:30 p.m. at 101 Union Ave. Food baskets and gifts will be given to all moms in attendance. Organizers say all are welcome and masks are required.

For more information, call Blessing Corner Ministries at 661-861-0349.