BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries will distribute food on Sunday and Thanksgiving at its location on Union Avenue.

Sunday’s drive-up event will take place from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Masks are required.

For Thanksgiving, dinners will be handed out from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Masks are again required.

Blessing Corner Ministries is located at Union Avenue and 1st Street.