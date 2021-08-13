Blessing Corner Ministries holding BBQ fundraiser on Aug. 25

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries is holding a barbecue fundraiser on Wednesday, Aug. 25 to in order to raise funds and stay at its Union Avenue location.

The fundraiser is happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Blessing Corner, located at 101 Union Ave.

Pastors John and Bonnie Turner of Blessing Corner have been serving the most vulnerable in Bakersfield at its 1st Street and Union Avenue location since 2005 and are asked for the community’s support to continue their work there.

The pastors have until the end of August to raise enough money to stay in business.