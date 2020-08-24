Blessing Corner Ministries gives food boxes to families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries helped local families in time for the beginning of the school year.

The organization held a free drive-up giveaway with items families may need this time of year. About 1,000 families received a bag full of items like cereal, milk, cheese, pasta and more.

Executive director of community outreach at Blessing Corner Ministries Bonnie Turner says as kds prepare to start the new school year, they are doing what they can to help families needing a helping hand.

“The Blessing Corner has always been a blessing to this community. We especially want to help the families that are out of work, the families with multiple children, the families trying to be the mothers, fathers and teachers. We thought right before school, lets pile up a few bags to help out,” Turner said.

They are encouraging kids to stay home, do their homework and most importantly, stay safe as they begin school this week.