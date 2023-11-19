BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries handed out turkeys to those in need this Sunday in southeast Bakersfield.

Turkey dinners were provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at Blessing Corner Ministries from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. today. Organizers say at least 1,000 spiral smoked hams were given out today.

Blessing Corner Ministries is also hosting a senior meal delivery on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from noon to 3 p.m.

The Thanksgiving Day dinner event will be happening on Nov. 23 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. If you are interested in signing up to help out, you can visit their website, Theblessingcorner.com.