Blessing Corner Ministries Christmas Extravaganza

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Christmas day was filled with family, friends and a community coming together for the 22nd year in a row to give people in Bakersfield presents and some holiday joy.

Blessing Corner Ministries gave out Christmas bags of presents filled with day-to-day essentials like food and even toys for kids. The line of cars stretched through multiple blocks. Organizers saying there was easily around 500 cars in line and expected to serve more than 1,000 people.

Pastor John Turner says moms, dads, single parents and even the homeless all come to their annual event.

“It’s all about helping people and their kids and things like that,” Pastor Turner said. “This is our 22nd year doing this and you know we just want to make sure kids are happy and taken care of with a hot meal and some toys.”

The event is about giving and that’s what they did, give. Hot meals were provided for people either wanting to sit down or take it on the go.

Essentials like soap and food necessities were given to every family. While the kids got their own personalized toy bags and shoes. Some kids even got bikes.

But overall, many of the families and people at the event needed the assistance and said they were grateful for the compassion and help this Christmas.

“We got some bags, stuff for my son, clothes, food and it’s just an absolute blessing,” Matthew Dickinson an attendee at the event said.

Pastor Turner says the day is about love, celebration and helping one another but was only made possible by the volunteers working this Christmas.

“We know that this is Christmas day, we know that but this is the time to give today,” Pastor Turner said. “This is the time people really need right now today. So because of all the people helping in the community, it’s not just us it’s a community effort and without them helping us this couldn’t be possible.”