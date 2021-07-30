Blessing Corner Ministries asks for community’s help to raise money to remain at Union Avenue location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Blessing Corner Ministries is a staple of compassion in Bakersfield and they’re asking for the community’s help before they are forced to sell their property in the next few weeks.

The organization is known for their generous giveaways, clothing drives and food distributions.

Pastors John and Bonnie Turner have been serving the most vulnerable in Bakersfield at its Union Avenue and 1st Street location since 2005.

Bonnie Turner says the church has raised $46,000 of its $75,000 goal with their barbecue fundraisers and donations. She says they have until the end of August to raise the remaining $29,000 and is asking for the community’s help to continue their work there.

Anyone who can help support Blessing Corner Ministries can donate through the church’s website.