BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s all hands on deck for the Blessing Corner on Thanksgiving eve as they start rolling out the Thanksgiving meals for senior citizens.

“160 [meals], and over at the Senior Center we’re taking about 135, and the difference between that and 160 is what these individual ones are,” Pastor Bonnie Turner told 17 News.

It’s work that means sleepless nights for the Turners. Pastor Turner said he began rolling out meals at 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

“When I get done with this, I’ll need to take some rest, but for right now, it’s just taking care of these poor people that need the help. And that’s how it’s been — relentless,” said Bonnie Turner, wife of Pastor Turner. “These poor people, it’s almost as if we’re a savior or something for them.”

A selfless act that is close to home for Pastor Turner, who was homeless himself at one point. However, he now turns that experience to motivation.

“So far I’ve cooked 40 turkeys, and 25 hams,” said Pastor Turner.

But all the hard work pays off for the Turners when they see the faces of people in need receiving their meals.

As Senior Day winds down for the Blessing Corner, work starts all over again at 1 a.m. on Thursday to start preparations for the big Thanksgiving Day dinner.

Blessing Corner’s Annual Thanksgiving Day Dinner is back for the first time since the pandemic. It’s walk-up and dine-in being held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Thursday.